Michigan Elections: Where to vote, what’s on the ballot, find results

It’s Election day in Michigan. Polls are open now, and remain open until 8 p.m. this evening.
To find your designating voting location, use the Secretary of State polling place locator, found at www.mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.
For results, check back with 9&10 News online and on-air after the polls close.
What’s on my ballot?
Your ballot may include races of city officials, school bond proposals, and emergency services millages, and more. For a preview of your ballot, visit Michigan Voter Information Center online and enter your county, jurisdiction and precinct. For an in depth look at some of the issues, check out the coverage below.
