Michigan Elections: Where to vote, what’s on the ballot, find results

It’s Election day in Michigan. Polls are open now, and remain open until 8 p.m. this evening.

To find your designating voting location, use the Secretary of State polling place locator, found at www.mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.

For results, check back with 9&10 News online and on-air after the polls close.

Advertisement

What’s on my ballot?

Your ballot may include races of city officials, school bond proposals, and emergency services millages, and more. For a preview of your ballot, visit Michigan Voter Information Center online and enter your county, jurisdiction and precinct. For an in depth look at some of the issues, check out the coverage below.

Traverse City voters to decide on 528-acre expansion to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area

Coleman Schools seeking community funding for third time

Mackinac-area school seeking $12.6 million for renovations

Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie school bond proposal would consolidate K-4 grades into one building

Glen Lake Schools asking for $36 million for HVAC, security upgrades

MMR challenges Traverse City Fire Department millage

Central Lake Public Schools seek $26 million for safety improvements

Advertisement

Gwinn Schools seek $45 million for centralized campus

Petoskey Schools hoping to upgrade security with November proposal

Kalkaska County Road Commission offers tours ahead of new bond proposal vote

Meet the Candidates: Cadillac City Council

Advertisement

Traverse City Fire Department millage would add positions, be city’s primary EMS service

Meet the Candidates: Traverse City Mayor

Meet the Candidates: Traverse City city commission

Mason County schools seek security and auditorium funding for third time























