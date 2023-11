Benson Reminding Michiganders to Check Voting Status Before Election Day Benson Reminding Michiganders to Check Voting Status Before Election Day (Eric Lloyd)

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The millage renewal for the Mayfield Township fire and EMS passed with 161-32 votes.

The millage renewal is for 2.1873 mils and would continue EMS and fire protection services in Mayfield Township. The millage does not raise taxes and is expected to bring $181,000 in revenue to the township.