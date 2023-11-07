Lake County Sheriff’s Office gains back some history with 1960s undersheriff badge

A piece of history from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is back home after a law enforcement memorabilia collector stepped in to help out.

Kalamazoo City Police Hat Badge

Tom Herring is an avid law enforcement collector out of Metro Detroit, and for years he searched for a hat badge to complete a 1920′s era Kalamazoo City Police Officer’s uniform.

Rich Martin, the Lake County Sheriff and collector of law enforcement memorabilia himself, discovered the rare hat badge Herring had been searching for at Duffy’s Barber Shop in Baldwin.

Sheriff Martin was able to trade the hat badge to Herring in exchange for a 1960′s undersheriff badge that he then gave to current Undersheriff Mark Pietras.

“Any time we can come across some type of tangible item like this we’re excited about it,” Sheriff Martin said.

“If you think about 1960s right now, you’re already talking at 60 plus years old. I did it, obviously, for Sheriff Martin, but it’s even a neater story that it’s going to be used by somebody that’s still there currently,” Herring said.

Pietras said that he considers the badge a special gift and will add it to his collection of badges.