Lake County honors nation’s first Black prosecuting attorney, Percy Langster

In August, the State Bar of Michigan held an event naming Percy Langster the 44th Michigan Legal Milestone and unveiled a plaque honoring the life and legacy of the nation’s first elected Black prosecuting attorney.

On Tuesday, that plaque - along with a fieldstone with Langster’s picture on it – were dedicated at the Lake County Courthouse in Baldwin.

Bruce Micinski, president of the Lake County Historical Society, said that Langster served as Lake County prosecutor from 1949-1950, an achievement worthy of commemorating.

Advertisement

“Back then, there was a Black population here in the historic town of Idlewild, Michigan, and there was a number of residents that were African-American. The vote, though - Mr. Percy Langster would have needed votes from both white and Black (voters) in order to be elected. And he definitely got those votes,” Micinski said.

Micinski said the win was unexpected, as Langster was running against a white incumbent at the time. That made it a major milestone locally and for the whole country.

“There was articles in newspapers all over the country, all over the world. This was at a time when an African-American to have the courage to even run for an office and to actually be elected (was unusual),” Micinski said. “He was elected at a time when white voters outnumbered Black voters 3 to 1 in Lake County.”

Langster campaigned that he would be fair and gentle, and that he would represent all people, no matter of race or creed or gender.

Advertisement

“He was a very brilliant man, determined to reach out at a time when Jim Crow laws and discrimination was quite prevalent in America,” Micinski said.

Retired trial court reporter Mark McLouth spoke at the dedication this week. He got the ball rolling by submitting a nomination to the Michigan Legal Milestone Committee in 2017.

“I wasn’t really sure it was ever going to happen. but it has. I’m very happy with the whole situation,” McLouth said.

McLouth said it’s important to recognize Langster’s legacy.

Advertisement

“I just thought it needed to be noted more than it has been,” McLouth said.







