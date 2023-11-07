Skip to Main
Houghton Lake Man Killed in Crash

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
11/07/2023 3:47 PM EST
ROSCOMMON COUNTY — A 29 year old man from Houghton Lake died as a result of a single vehicle rollover crash on Sunday.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on E. Houghton Lake Drive near Hardwood Avenue in Markey Township. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, the 29-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound on E. Houghton Lake Drive near Hardwood Avenue. While navigating a curve, the vehicle crossed the center lane twice before losing control and rolling over.

Markey Township EMS and Fire assisted at the scene.



