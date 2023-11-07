Grant Me Hope: Joshua

Every Tuesday on “the four,” we grant hope to a child looking for their forever home.

Joshua is a 14-year-old who loves holidays with family like his birthday, Mother’s Day, Easter and Christmas. Some of his favorite outdoor activities are football, basketball and going to the park.

“Joshua is reserved, but when he gets to know a person, he will open up to them,” says one of the adults who cares about him most. “He always strives to do better, and he is caring about others. He is very knowledgeable about things he is passionate about. He is a funny young man who enjoys making people laugh.”

To learn more about Joshua and the adoption process, click here.



