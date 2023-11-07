Democratic rep wins Westland mayoral race, reducing legislative majority

Kevin Coleman, a Democratic state representative, has won his race to be the next mayor of Westland, whittling down his party’s razor-thin majority in the Legislature.

Coleman, D-Westland, won the race with 59% of the vote over interim mayor Michael Londeau, who received 41%, according to unofficial results from Wayne County. His win will have consequences beyond Westland as Michigan Democrats lose one member of their two-seat majority.

Coleman was one of two Democratic representatives running for another position Tuesday night — Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, is running for mayor of her city. Stone’s race was yet to be decided at the time of publication.

If Stone wins her election, the House would be evenly split with 54-54 between Democrats and Republicans until special elections are called to fill the two positions.

In an evenly divided chamber, Democrats would still set the voting agenda but would lose the vote advantage they’ve enjoyed since retaking the majority this year.

Under Michigan election law, the governor may call a special election in the representative’s district when a seat is vacated, or may direct that the vacancy be filled at the next general election, according to the Associated Press.

The two Representatives were elected with comfortable majorities in 2022 — Coleman won his race in with 63% of the vote, while Stone won her election with 67% of the vote.

Democrats flipped both chambers in the Legislature while holding onto the governor’s office in last year’s midterms, giving them full control for the first time in 40 years. Since then, they’ve passed gun safety measures, further protected LGBTQ+ and abortion rights, and led Michigan to become the first state in 60 years to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right to work.”

But while Michigan Democrats sped through legislation to start the year, party unity has wavered in recent months.

Key legislation within a Reproductive Health Act package was cut recently over objections from a Democratic state representative, and some party members have also sided with Republicans in recent weeks on financial disclosure bills, saying they didn’t go far enough.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.