Dozens of security cameras could be added to downtown Traverse City with new safety plan

TRAVERSE CITY — Up to 31 security cameras could be added to downtown Traverse City, with the goal of increasing safety during busy times like the National Cherry Festival and continuing the city’s plan to create a healthier drinking culture.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Traverse City Police have been working together on the plan. They say the cameras would cost just over $21,000 to install and $108,000 to operate annually.

Jean Derenzy, CEO of the Traverse City DDA, said they have been looking at ways to address public safety issues downtown since 2018. Derenzy says the cameras will help keep the public safe and assist law enforcement with any investigations throughout the year.

On Nov. 17, the DDA board will hear a presentation on the plan before final approval.