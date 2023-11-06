The One Up XP Show - Episode 97: The Finals, Bisect Hosting 10 Questions, BEC Standings

This week Klam, Adam and myself take you into THE FINALS! A new 3V3V3 game that is a mix between Overwatch and Rainbow 6! Super fun game that should be released soon!

We also take you back to our sit down with Bisect Hosting and their CEO Max Podkidkin! We give him the 10 Questions to Earn a One Up!

We also look at the Big 10s schools, Big Esports Conference standings so far!

