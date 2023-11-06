Secretary of State announces over 4,000 voters cast ballots during early voting period

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that 4,627 voters cast ballots during the early voting period that happened in 12 counties and municipalities that tested early voting for the 2023 election.

“I am grateful to the clerks who worked with us to pilot early voting this year,” Benson said. “From Lansing to East Grand Rapids to Westland to Oakland County, and several other communities in between, Michigan election officials met the moment and succeeded in laying the groundwork for successful early voting on a statewide level in 2024 and beyond.”

Last month, Benson announced an early voting pilot program to test new technology and procedures that would have to be used for early before the constitutional requirement goes into effect in 2024.

“By participating, Roscommon Township was able to familiarize its electors with the new option and allow staff and poll workers to garner experience with the process. Through this statewide coordination, the process is being improved and will result in a more proficient system when it is implemented by all jurisdictions for the Presidential Primary,” Roscommon Township Clerk Carie Milburn said.

Benson said that this pilot program allowed clerks to identify important processes that need to be improved and perfected before early voting opens statewide. She said that clerks specifically identified key functionality needs for electronic and paper early voting pollbooks, paper forms used in the early voting sites, best practices for tabulators, voter-assist terminals and ballots, along with training and instructional materials for election workers and voters.

Benson said that all of the ballots cast during the early voting period will not be counted until after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Polls will be open in all Michigan communities holding elections at 7 a.m. Tuesday and they will close at 8 p.m.



