Cole Creek Forge- Handforged Knives makes custom made knives that can be a great addition for hunting or the outdoors.

Patrick Smith, a local bladesmith in Mesick creates knives to order but also will be offering classes in December for everyone to join.

Cole Creek Forge will be bringing back their railroad spike knife classes for all ages to join to learn and do the work yourselves!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler were getting a sneak peek of the class seeing what it’s all about.

Railroad Spike Class at Cole Creek Forge-6:45