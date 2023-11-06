Police investigate 2-vehicle crash involving a Sault Ste. Marie City patrol car

SAULT STE. MARIE — A two-vehicle crash this afternoon that involved a Sault Ste Marie city police car sent one to the hospital.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of M-129 and 3 Mile Road in the city.

The city police car was eastbound with lights and sirens heading to an alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services just east of this intersection when the crash happened.

The officer was able to walk away from his patrol car.

The lone person in the other car was trapped. The City of Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department used the jaws of life to get her out.

She was taken to My Michigan Medical Center Sault with injuries.