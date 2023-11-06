Oasis Family Resource Center looking for donations for Thanksgiving baskets

CADILLAC — An organization that helps domestic violence victims is giving extra support this thanksgiving and they need your help.

The Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults.

They are putting together Thanksgiving baskets to give to about 80 families in the area. The center is looking for donations of perishable and non-perishable goods, all the traditional fixings that normally come with a Thanksgiving feast.

The executive director of Oasis Family Resource Center, Sara Shields, said for some it’s their first holiday spent away from their abusers.

“This is a tough time for a lot of people. They’re transitioning their entire family. Usually, they’re leaving behind a home and their furniture. And they’re trying to get some normalcy back to their kids. So, this is one of the times around the holidays when they can do that,” said Shields.

To donate, you can drop off non-perishables anytime until the Monday before Thanksgiving at the Oasis Administrative Office in Downtown Cadillac.

If it’s perishable, you can drop them off the Monday before Thanksgiving.