Hundreds gather to hear Michigan’s economic outlook at Traverse Connect’s annual summit

TRAVERSE CITY — Hundreds of people gathered at Grand Traverse Resort on Monday to hear Northern Michigan’s business outlook at Traverse Connect’s Annual Economic Summit.

Around 600 people were at the luncheon, making local connections and hearing from people like keynote speaker Jeff Guilfoyle, chief deputy treasurer for the Michigan Department of Treasury.

There was also a panel discussion on immigration reform and an update on the state and federal economies.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with each other, to talk about the important issues that impact Northern Michigan and the state of Michigan, frankly, and to continue to build those relationships which will continue to strengthen our economy,” said Warren Call, Traverse Connect president and CEO.

Any business leaders who missed this event are encouraged to get involved in future discussions with Traverse Connect.