Coleman Schools seeking community funding for third time

Coleman Community Schools are seeking funding from the community for the third time in three years after falling just 70 votes short earlier this year.

Jennifer McCormack, superintendent of Coleman Community Schools, said that she believes school community members have better informed voters about the benefits the improvements would bring to the Coleman community. The funding would help the school meet their “most critical needs,” McCormack said.

If passed by voters, the proposal would levy 2.2 additional mills, resulting in tax increases of about $110 per year for a house with a taxable value of $50,000. The millage would bring in about $15.4 million over 21 years.

The proposal is the same as the one put forth in May of this year, which scaled down an ask from August 2021. That original proposal included the construction of an auxiliary gym, auditorium and various elementary school projects. The current ask is better suited to the desires of the Coleman community, McCormack said.

“We’re not asking for things that are extravagant,” she said in an interview. “We’re asking for the basic crucial needs for the school.”

If passed, the funding would provide resources for a host of renovations to Coleman Junior/Senior High School. Most importantly, McCormack said, the renovations would adapt all classrooms to traditional styles and sizes.

Currently, some classrooms have limited walls or odd shapes due to the building’s design. Fitting these classrooms with more substantial walls is a matter of education and safety, McCormack said.

“We also have another classroom that only has two walls, so there’s no way to close doors,” she said. The limited number of complete classrooms also leads to teachers sharing rooms in inefficient ways and specialized services being cramped for space, McCormack said.

A classroom without four walls at the Coleman Junior/Senior High School.

The school would also receive a new HVAC system, parking lot upgrades and minor auditorium renovations. All furniture in the building would also be replaced, along with students receiving new instructional and safety technology.

“This is going to impact not only the students who are already in our high school, junior high but also elementary students and any students coming up,” McCormack said. “It has an impact on people and their kids. It has an impact on grandkids and the friends next door and when a school is striving so is the so is the community around it.”

The proposal will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find more information about their local elections from the Michigan Secretary of State.