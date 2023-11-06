Central Lake Public Schools given $10,000 grant to upgrade two classroom libraries

ANTRIM COUNTY — A $10,000 grant was given to Central Lake Public Schools to boost a pair of their classroom libraries.

Reading materials will be purchased for their Kindergarten and First Grade classrooms. Half of the money will be used to buy second copies of each picture and trades book that will be added to their Pre K-5 school library.

“We chose kindergarten and first grade because when you look at students learning to read kids that are in kindergarten in first grade, the span of reading levels for those students is greater than in any other grade. So we wanted to take advantage of having the widest variety of readability levels in the classroom,” Monique Dean the interim superintendent for Central Lake Schools said.

They also plan to expand the genres of books available to the students.