Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Beautiful home located at the Lochenheath Golf Course in Grand Traverse Co.

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes we’re heading to a beautiful home located at the Lochenheath Golf Course, which overlooks East Grand Traverse Bay.

This stunning home has a room or space to fit any need, whether you’re entertaining a crowd or relaxing alone.

While you’re downstairs you can also shoot some pool, throw darts or work on your tan. Upstairs you’ll find a couple bedrooms and the spacious primary suite with a sitting area, tons of closet space and a private bath. And if you go one floor higher you’ll find the perfect play space for the kids.

The home sits on a beautiful piece of property within the Lochenheath Golf Course and is only minutes from the Grand Traverse Resort, Flint Fields Horse Park, Elk Rapids and Traverse City, or you can just stay home and enjoy your fantastic view and private waterfront.