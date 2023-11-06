3 millage renewals in Star Township on the ballot

STAR TOWNSHIP — People in Star Township in Antrim County will be voting on three different proposals, all millage renewals.

Two would benefit the Star Township Fire Department and the third would be for township roads.

Fire Chief Pete Hoogerhyde with Star Township Fire Department said without the support of the community the fire department would not be able to operate like they do.

“We have to have this passed or we’re going to have to put it back on the ballot to be able to do operations or the township’s going to have to find an avenue way to help support the fire department until we can,” he said.

The first proposal is asking for a levy up to 2 mils for five years.

Hoogerhyde said the money would go to day-to-day operations for the volunteer fire department.

“It would just give us the funds for the township board to be able to pay the bills that we need to operate the fire department as needed. Mainly just the everyday operations like you’d like a normal household,” said Hoogerhyde.

The second proposal is for a levy up to half a mill for five years. The funds would be earmarked for fire protection equipment, like updating the fire trucks, turn out gear, helmets, and air packs.

“With equipment being used every day, those type of things need to be replaced. We check our equipment almost weekly. And every three or four years where we’re replacing ahead of time because of the amount of money that we do receive, we can’t just afford to go out and buy 25 sets of turn off gear,” said Hoogerhyde.

The third proposal is for a levy for up to 2 mills for road maintenance. The current road millage will expire Dec. 30.

Township supervisor, Robert Marsh said with the exception of some revenue sharing from the Antrim County Road Commission, the money comes from the community.

“Other than that, it’s up to our taxpayers. Without a millage where our road projects become almost nonexistent. I wish we had $5 million. You know, we could do every road we have. Our worries would be minimal but that’s not the case,” said Marsh.

Both Hoogerhyde and Marsh said they would be surprised if all three millage renewals did not pass.

“They support the township. They support the fire department and it’s really heartwarming. I anticipate it’s probably going to pass. People, they understand, they know we don’t get much help elsewhere and that the financial burden is on us, " said Marsh.

“This is my 40th year, 28th as chief. We’ve never had one fail. I would be very surprised if it didn’t pass,” said Hoogerhyde.

If passed, there would be no increase to the taxpayers, since all three are millage renewals.