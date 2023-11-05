Don’t forget to change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time

It’s almost time to turn back time!

At 2:00 AM local time we fall back when daylight saving time ends. For most of us that means an extra hour of sleep and brighter mornings.

Benjamin Franklin actually proposed a version of daylight saving time in 1784 as a way to save money on candles and lamp oil.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t until 1918 that it was implemented in the US. Hawaii and Arizona do not participate in changing their clocks.

Some lawmakers have been pushing to make daylight saving time permanent, but the legislation has been stalled in Congress.