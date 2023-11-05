Big Rapids Police search for armed robbery suspect

An armed robbery suspect, accused of pulling a gun out inside a Big Rapids Gas station, is on the loose and law enforcement need your help finding him.

Police say this man allegedly robbed the Admiral gas station on 805 North State Street Saturday morning..

Officers said he came into the gas station around 6:30, showed a handgun and demanded money.

He then left and headed west through the store’s parking lot.

If you have any information on this armed robbery suspect, contact Big Rapids Police at (231) 527-0005 Ext. 1017