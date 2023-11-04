Vaping is down among teens; local school district says vape detectors are helping

KALKASKA — A new survey from the Centers for Disease Control shows teen vaping is down this year.

More than 22,000 high school students responded to the CDC’s survey, and just 10% of teens admitted to using vape products in the past month, down from 14% last year.

The superintendent for Kalkaska Public Schools, Rick Heitmeyer, said they’ve punished far fewer students this year for vaping. Heitmeyer attributes to drop to their new vape detectors.

Advertisement

“One reason for that could very well be that we added vape detectors at the high school,” Heitmeyer said.

Heitmeyer admitted that they’ve tried educating students about the dangers of vaping and even upped the consequences for students if they’re caught using a vape. However, Heitmeyer said they didn’t start noticing a decrease until they installed vape detectors.

“I can’t say that we know that overall students vaping is down, but I can tell you at school they are not vaping nearly as much as last year or previous years,” Heitmeyer said.

The vape detectors are installed around the school and send a text message to administrators when it has detected vape smoke.

Advertisement

“We weren’t sure if maybe once students found out we had vape detectors they would find another way to do things. Maybe they have, but we have not experienced that so far this year,” Heitmeyer said.

Health officials say another reason for the drop in teens vaping is due to raising prices and limiting sales to kids.

“They’re not doing it at school and maybe they’re stopping overall, [it’s] hard to say, but I hope that the numbers go down in the future because it’s not good,” Heitmeyer said.