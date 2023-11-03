This year’s Christmas tree for downtown Detroit found in Kingsley

This holiday season Northern Michigan has the honor of playing a huge role in an iconic Christmas tradition.

“It’s just incredible. Standing in Northern Michigan, Kingsley, Michigan, watching the Christmas tree for downtown Detroit get prepped and ready to make its trip down downstate. It’s just fantastic. And it’s really, you know, in many ways the kickoff of the holiday season,” said CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership, Eric Larson.

That’s right, a Norway Spruce of over 60 feet will be standing tall in the heart of downtown Detroit for the holiday season. But you might be wondering, how did they stumble upon this specific tree in Northern Michigan?

Advertisement

“In order to find a tree of this scale, we have to hunt all over the state. There really aren’t a lot of trees that fit both the grandeur as well as the scale that we need for Campus Martius to be that centerpiece. And so we then we have looked downstate, we’ve looked upstate, we’ve looked as far as actually the U.P., but ultimately we find the best tree that we can find that year and then work with the locals, the local community, to make sure that it makes its way down to Detroit,” said Larson.

This year, that tree happened to be found in Kingsley, Michigan. For 20 years, Dutchmen Tree Farms has partnered with downtown Detroit to find the perfect Norway Spruce to put on display.

“Michigan is one of the top Christmas tree producers in the U.S. And as for Christmas, tree farmers, we get to grow the Christmas spirit. And Christmas trees represent tradition and connection and bringing people together and joy. And so the fact that we get to provide the tree for Detroit that’s going to bring, you know, 100,000 people together or more is just an honor and a joy,” said Kate Dodde, Dutchman Farms Marketing Director.

But what exactly is in store for this Kingsley tree?

Advertisement

“It’ll be lifted onto the back of a bed of a truck. It’ll be driven 250 miles downstate. It will then be craned back on top of the main fountain in the center of Campus Martius. And then over a period of a week, it’ll be transformed with over 20,000 lights and lots and lots of wonderful festive ornaments and ultimately become really, truly the centerpiece for our holiday season,” Larson said.

If you want to visit this Northern Michigan tree in downtown Detroit, you can attend the 20th annual Detroit Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov. 17.