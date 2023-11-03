This Week in History: Marquette votes against making the UP the 51st state

An Election Day in 1975 almost changed the course of Michigan history.

On Nov. 4, 1975, residents of Marquette and Iron Mountain voted against seceding from Michigan to become the 51st state. According to a report from the New York Times, residents decidedly voted “no” on the proposal. Marquette citizens voted against it 1,841-770, and Iron Mountain voted against it 1,601-745, which combined made it 69% against.

Had the measure passed, the Upper Peninsula would have begun steps to break away from Michigan and become the state of Superior.

Advertisement

The effort wasn’t just a 1970s fad, as people had been trying since the 1850s to make the UP its own state, according to the Times.

If the state of Superior had been formed, it would have been the least populated state in the nation.

In terms of land size, however, it wouldn’t have come close to being the smallest. At 16,452 square miles, the UP is larger than nine states: Maryland, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Hawaii, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island (which has only 1,034 square miles!).

The UP is about one-third the size of all of Michigan and has about 3% of the population, according to recent estimates.



