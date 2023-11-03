Sault Ste. Marie school bond proposal would consolidate K-4 grades into one building

SAULT STE. MARIE — A $57 million school bond proposal is on the ballot next Tuesday in Sault Ste. Marie.

The district would close the two current elementary schools and build a new K-4 school on the middle and high school campus.

This past summer, the school board unanimously approved the bond proposal, which would be a 2.55 mill tax increase.

In addition to the new elementary school, the shuttered high school pool area would be made into a multi-purpose space, campus security would be enhanced, and parking lots, driveways and sidewalks would be repaired and improved.

“It’s our time now to invest in the next generation...Bringing these elementary schools back together has been a priority for the board to get our K-4 students back to the same facility,” said Amy Scott-Kronemeyer, superintendent.

The school has complete information on the proposal on their website.