On The Road: 34th Bell’s Beer Iceman Cometh Challenge

The 34th Bell’s Beer Iceman Cometh Challenge mountain bike race be taking place in the heart of Northern Michigan on November 4th.

Thousands of mountain bikers will make their way to Traverse City to participate in the point-to-point bike race that will cover 30 miles.

The course takes riders from ages 2 to 72 years old from nearly all 50 states, from Kalkaska to Traverse City.

Although there will be bikers with different levels of experience, everyone will be able to look forward to the Bell’s Iceman post-race celebrations, featuring Bell’s Beer and more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Traverse City hearing all the details.