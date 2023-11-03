NMC’s annual Thanks-for-Giving fundraiser helps families in need

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is hosting their annual project to help families in need.

The 10th Thanks-for-Giving fundraiser puts food on the table at Thanksgiving for those who may not be able to afford their own meal.

Friday night there’s a glow skate event at Howe Ice Arena in Traverse City to raise money, but the fundraiser runs all month long.

“To be able to do this at another point in my life when I wasn’t sure if I would be able to get to do it again, especially in an educational setting is very special to me. I think also just knowing that you did something good for the people around you can also be a really good motivator,”

If you can’t attend the skating event from 6:30 to 8:30 on Nov. 3, you can still donate until Nov. 13. Meal distribution is on Nov. 20.

Click here to donate. Please designate your gift to Other and type in “Thanks-for-Giving.”