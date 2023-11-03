MMR challenges Traverse City Fire Department millage

TRAVERSE CITY — Come Tuesday, voters could make the fire department the new EMS provider for the city. However, the current EMS provider, MMR, says the change and rise in taxes would be unnecessary.

The fire millage would add two new ambulances and 10 new first responder positions as well as make the fire department the primary EMS provider for the city.

MMR has been Traverse City’s provider for emergency medical transportation services for the past three years.

Currently, the fire department responds to a scene until they are relieved by MMR, who take over patient care and transportation to the hospital. The Operations Manager for MMR’s Northwest Division, Amy Fairchild said the current setup allows them to streamline patient care.

“So, [when] we are taking care of the transport, they can return to service right away. It allows for more patients to be cared for in a timely manner,” Fairchild claimed.

If proposal three is passed, Jason McCalib, a paramedic supervisor said the fire department may be stretched thin and could take resources away from the city.

“My point of view as a city resident, I kind of have mixed views. But for the most part what I don’t want to see is a dilution of services,” McCalib admitted.

Fairchild said the biggest difference between passing and not passing the fire millage is the rise in taxes. If passed, the millage would cost taxpayers between $10 and $15 over the next 20 years.

“We don’t collect city millages. We bill patient’s insurance if they call 911. The day-to-day resident if you don’t need 911 you won’t ever see a bill from us,” Fairchild stated.

Despite concerns, Fairchild said no matter how voters decide on the fire millage they will still assist when needed.

“We’ll be happy to support them as our neighbors. Our efforts will be focused more towards Garfield, Whitewater and Acme Townships and will provide mutual aid as we are available,” Fairchild said.