Michigan energy bills pass House, mandate clean energy by 2040; GOP outraged

More Solar Panels at M-72, Wind Turbine to Come Down Wind turbines are a source of renewable energy that will be supported under legislation passed by the Michigan House. (Zachariah Wheaton)

LANSING — Michigan Democrats passed a host of clean energy regulations out of the House Thursday following weeks of heated debate, causing outrage among Northern Michigan Republicans who say the measures will harm their constituents.

The main policies of the package would mandate Michigan utility companies to produce 100% clean energy by 2040 and give final say over large-scale solar and wind projects to a governor-appointed board.

Democrats touted the package, which passed in a series of party-line 56-52 votes, as essential to fighting climate change and setting a standard for other states to follow.

“This legislation streamlines the process so that landowners are free to use their land to produce clean energy as an additional source of revenue, should they so choose,” Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, said in a statement. “This will make Michigan a clean energy leader, wean us off fossil fuels and provide tremendous benefits to local communities.”

Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, added that the legislation will “make Michigan an even more attractive place to build, live and grow.”

But Northern Michigan Republicans were quick to express their issues with the measures after weeks of pushback from their party.

“House Democrats pressed their green boots into the throats of Northern Michigan as they passed these bills today,” Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, said in a statement. Many GOP lawmakers said the bills overextend the state’s authority and trample the rights of local governments to decide what projects are built in their jurisdictions.

Instead of local elected officials having final say over regulations that can limit or allow renewable energy projects, the legislation shifts that ultimate authority to the Michigan Public Service Commission, a board appointed by the governor.

“The commission has zero incentive to listen to the public, effectively silencing all protest to wind and solar projects,” Borton said.

Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, expressed concerns about possible increased costs of renewable energy and reliability during the winter.

“Rural communities like ours have experienced energy outages in recent years that only stand to get worse under these bills,” he said in a statement. “The people of Michigan don’t want this plan, that’s why Democrats are stepping in to force it on them regardless of what local communities have already decided.”

Rural communities have often served as the battlegrounds for fierce opposition to large-scale renewable energy projects. Independent videographer and environmental activist Peter Sinclair said that outside fossil fuel interests are easily able to interfere in renewable energy restrictions through spreading misinformation and flooding normally unremarkable local board meetings with angered residents.

“Farmers who have lived in an area for four or five generations suddenly find themselves unable to use their own land because they’ve been outnumbered by newcomers or even by outsiders,” he said. “People who don’t even live in the community who have exerted pressure on these boards and made these exclusionary ordinances.”

Sinclair said that Republicans were being hypocritical in their opposition of state takeovers of local control, citing the “plastic bag ban ban” and “Death Star” labor laws. Both of those policies were passed into law by the previously Republican-controlled government and respectively restrict local regulations on single-use plastics and the ability to set specific wages for a municipality.

“There is no principle of local control — the only principle that’s really a through line there is the Republican obedience to big business, fossil fuel and petrochemical industry line,” he said.

Sinclair said that the most basic form of “local control” is the authority that farmers or landowners have over their own property, including the right to sell that land for use by utility companies. He added that municipalities often benefit from utility companies paying taxes to municipalities, allowing public services to be better funded.

Renewable energy projects are “improving the quality of life in our rural areas,” Sinclair said. “This ‘local control’ buzz phrase is entirely manufactured and cynical and imaginary.”

Republican lawmakers also expressed concerns about the reliability of renewable energy sources and the costs that may be incurred on Michigan residents.

“This plan makes us more reliant on energy sources that have already proven completely unreliable,” Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, said in a statement. “My district came out hard against these bills, and Democrats fully ignored them. They chose to give in to far-left environmental activists with no regard for rural Michigan.”

Sinclair dismissed concerns about renewable energy reliability and pointed out that Michigan already ranks within the worst states in the country for electric grid reliability and that renewable projects often require upgrading transmission lines, leading to more consistent power delivery. Both Gratiot County and Isabella County are examples of this, Sinclair said, adding that new businesses have been attracted to the area due to a more reliable grid.

Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, has touted similar benefits of the package, saying that the policies will set Michigan on the right path for the future.

“Where I’m from in Northwest Michigan, protecting the environment isn’t just policy — it’s a way of life,” she said in a statement. “These bills are the right approach at the right time. Not only will Michigan be a national leader in renewable energy, we will create jobs, lower costs, preserve our environment and become an energy-independent state.”