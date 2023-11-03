Mackinac Bridge Authority approves new escort fee for oversize commercial vehicles

The Mackinac Bridge Authority approved a new $100 fee for providing escort services to oversize commercial vehicles cross the Mackinac Bridge.

The new fees will begin on Jan. 29, 2024. The fees will be charged for escorting heavy, over width and overlength vehicles, this includes commercial vehicles that weigh in excess of 80,000 pounds, are wider than 10 feet or longer than 90 feet.

The bridge authority says that the fee is $100 to help cover average staff time, vehicle use, administrative costs and necessary software upgrades costs.

The bridge said that an average of about 1,700 oversize commercial vehicles cross each year.