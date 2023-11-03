Looking for a place to get rid of your pumpkin? We found a handy resource

Now that Halloween is over, it means there are tons of pumpkins to be disposed of. Experts say you shouldn’t just place the pumpkin in the trash, however. Instead, find a place that takes used pumpkins.

9&10 News looked into some resources for pumpkin disposal and found a website many people in Northern Michigan might find handy: Recycle Search.

It lists places in Mount Pleasant, Emmet County, Benzie County and more. Be sure to search by “food scraps” to find locations that will accept pumpkins.

Advertisement

Check it out here!







