Haley’s Hot Takes: Channing Tatum, Green Day, and More!

Former ABC anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Homes have announced that they are coming out with a podcast! This comes months after ABC pulled them off the air for having an “undisclosed relationship. The podcast will talk about a little bit of everything and will be on iHeartRadio.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have announced that they are engaged! They gave been dating for two years and met when Kravitz casted him in her directorial debut.

New Kids on the Block are going back on tour! The tour will start in June with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Advertisement

Green Day is also going on tour! “The Saviors” Tour will showcase the groups 14th studio album. The tour starts in July!

Britney Spears’ new memoir is breaking records! Publisher Gallery stated that the book has sold more than one million copies in its first week. It is also New York Times best-seller.

Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market. The Louisiana property is listed for 1.2 million dollars.

A new late night host has entered the lineup. Stephan Colbert announced that Taylor Tomlinson will host “After Midnight”, which will follow his show at 12:37 a.m.

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!