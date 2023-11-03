Glen Lake Schools asking for $36 million for HVAC, security upgrades

A rendering of the proposed new entrance to Glen Lake Community Schools. (Courtesy)

Glen Lake Community Schools are seeking $36 million to improve building infrastructure the educational experience for students in what the superintendent described as “essential improvements.”

Jason Misner, superintendent of Glen Lake Community Schools, said the funding would go towards replacing the school’s HVAC system, allowing students to receive their education in a pleasant environment.

“Making sure students have that comfort within the building and just be able to come to school and function normally” are the district’s priorities, Misner said.

The proposal would levy 1.75 mills for 20 years, bringing in $36 million if approved by voters. There are currently no school millages levied in the area.

Misner said that while the renovations wouldn’t be the flashiest, they’re necessary for the longevity of the building.

“It’s just like being a homeowner — sometimes we have to take care of furnaces and other things that we don’t like do,” he said. “But they’re the most essential pieces of the building.”

Portions of the building haven’t been significantly updated since their construction in the 1950s, 1970s and 1990s.

The funding would also go toward the construction of a safe entry vestibule, bringing the unified pre-K through 12th grade building down to one entrance during the school day.

Misner stressed that while the price tag may be significant, planners have been certain to only include the necessities in the ask.

“There was a wish list and a needs list — and this really has boiled down to the essential improvements for the school,” he said.

Misner encouraged voters to read more about the proposal and what it would fund, saying that it would benefit the community beyond just students and their families.

“It’s good for the whole community to have a high functioning school,” he said.

The proposal will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. Voters can find more information about their local elections from the Michigan Secretary of State.