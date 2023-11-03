Convicted felon from Lake Ann charged with assault, possessing a stolen gun

Daniel Andres Goode (Derrick Carroll)

BENZIE COUNTY — A Lake Ann man was arrested for assault and firearm charges on Tuesday.

MSP and Benzie County deputies both responded to a report of an assault involving a firearm in Almira Township on Halloween night.

Witnesses said Daniel Andres Goode was drunk and angry. They told law enforcement he had assaulted another man in the home and brandished a handgun.

According to MSP, Goode is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess guns. He was placed under arrest, and his .22 revolver was identified as stolen out of Grand Traverse County back in 2021.

Goode was charged with one count Assault and Battery, one count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Firearm, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count Reckless Use of Firearm, and Habitual Offender Third Offense. His bond was set at $250,000.