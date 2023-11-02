Traverse City announces new police chief and city engineer

TRAVERSE CITY — The city of Traverse City has announced the appointment of Matthew Richard and Anne Pagano as the new police chief and city engineer.

Matthew Richmond

Richard first began his career in 2004, and has worked as a detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant, and most recently captain of patrol services and interim chief in 2023. His other highlights of his career includes serving as a school resource officer at Central High School, a crime scene technician, interdiction team leader and a motorcycle officer.

Richards assumed the role of police chief on Oct. 22.

Advertisement

An officially swearing in ceremony for Richmond will be held on Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Pagano has a strong background in both civil and environmental engineering, along with over 25 years of career experience in engineering and infrastructure improvement.

She will begin her role as city engineer on Jan. 8, 2024.

These appointments come after Elizabeth Vogel was appointed City Manager. Vogel was also consulted and worked with the city in choosing the next police chief and city engineer.