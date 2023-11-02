Train derails in Farwell, Clare Co. officials say no injuries or leaks

FARWELL — Clare County Emergency Management officials says a train derailed in the village of Farwell at Lear Corporation’s railyard around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say a rail problem caused the engine of the train to come off the tracks, blocking Corning Road. They say there was no danger to the public, and no leaks or injuries reported. The train cars had also been unloaded prior to the derailment.

First responders from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Surrey Township Fire Department, Great Lakes Central Railroad officials and police also responded to the scene.

They were able to put the engine back on the track and unblock Corning Road by 11 a.m.

Later Thursday morning, another train derailed downstate in Wayne County. Officials there are still working to determine what happened and get the train back on the tracks.