Teen killed after he loses control of the ‘98 Mustang he was driving, Montcalm Co. deputies say

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a person was killed in a traffic crash on Wednesday.

Deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle traffic crash on Wednesday around 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of Kendaville and Reed roads in Pierson Township.

The investigation found that a 1998 Ford Mustang, driven by a 19-year-old man from Blanchard, was travelling east on Kendaville Road, deputies said.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, left the road to the right and struck a tree, deputies said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, and speed was a contributing factor in the crash, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Montcalm Central Dispatch, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, the Howard City Fire Department and Michigan State Police.



