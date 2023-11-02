New study shows seatbelt use in decline in Northern Michigan

A new study by Michigan State University said that people in Northern Michigan are less likely to buckle up and that the problem’s getting worse.

According to the research team, Michigan’s seatbelt use rate was down overall at 92.4%, that a decline of 0.5% from the year before. The rate has decreased by an alarming 2% since 2019, with the peak being 97.9% in 2009.

It’s also the lowest seat belt use rate since 2004, when it was 90.5%

In Northern Michigan, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, Gladwin County had the worst seatbelt use rate in our viewing area at 83.3 %. Osceola county also performed poorly at 85.2%.

However, Northern Michigan also has the best performing county in the state. Chippewa County came in at 98.3%.

Michigan State Police are sounding off on those new numbers. They said the new stats are surprising.

The Public Information Officer for the Seventh District, Lt. Derrick Carroll said Michigan at one point in time was number one when it came to seatbelt compliance. He said the stats are concerning because every one percent change equates to ten lives lost and about a thousand injuries. Carroll also said seatbelts are the easiest way to protect yourself and your loved ones from injury and death.

“This is the easiest, most simple thing besides following the speed limit and knowing the rules of the road thing is seatbelt use always saves lives. We have airbags. We have these cars that have such strict safety standards. Now put the seatbelt on an airbag, still not just going to save your life. It’s a combination of those things that help prevent death, " said Carroll.

Carroll also said the Seventh District plans to step up patrols and target seatbelt usage.