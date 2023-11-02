Munson’s ‘Books from Birth’ program gives young kids a head start on reading

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s never too early to start shaping young minds. That’s why Munson Medical Center is offering “Books from Birth,” a program that allows parents of newborns to receive a free children’s book every month.

“It opens up doors for people. I mean, literacy and reading can spark creativity, imagination. It really helps with school,” said Nickie Matters from Munson.

The program is in partnership with Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Grand Traverse Region.

Children will continue to get books until they’re 5 years old.

“My daughter has been receiving books for a couple of years now, and really helped her learn to read and learn to appreciate hearing new stories and reading stories and helping with her language skills as well,” said Keeley Smith from Munson.

New parents will even have the opportunity to sign up their newborn on the day of their birth at Munson.