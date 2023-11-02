Michigan Native preps for the Iceman Challenge 5 years post lung-heart transplant

Camille Frede is a Michigan native who is one of many participants in this weekend’s Iceman Challenge taking place in Northern Michigan. But her journey to be able to participate in such a difficult challenge is truly a miracle.

“So, I was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension at the age of four. What pulmonary hypertension is, is basically high blood pressure in the lungs. It causes both lung and heart damage, specifically more right sided damage then left sided, which is the most common damage. Back then, it was kind of a death sentence,” Camille said.

Camille was told she’d be lucky if she lived to just 7-years-old, but her parents knew this wasn’t going to be the end for her.

“Mom searched and searched, and we found the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. And back then, it was just really a new diagnosis,” Frede said.

After seeking out new doctors and therapies, her life expectancy was extended. But even at 28, Camille still had a long way to go.

“I moved myself. I became a nurse throughout this whole thing and moved myself out to Boston kind of in preparation for a transplant, but also to be close to my medical care. I was kind of tired of commuting from Michigan to Boston every three months because that’s what was expected,” said Camille.

Camille struggled to do simple tasks, like walking up the stairs, but things began to turn around for Camille when she was told she was going to be getting a transplant.

“A heart-lung transplant enabled me to do riding and biking and hiking and all the different activities and even go to school. So that was it was a life changing surgery. And even though I still take medication, my life has drastically improved. But I also was, you know, at the end of my rope, you know, like I was going to die,” she said.

This year, Camille surpassed an incredible milestone in her long journey.

“I hit my five year mark in March. And when you meet your five year mark in transplant, it means that, well, one, I haven’t had any rejection at all. So that means that from now on, all I have to do is just taking my medication, which because I was on so many meds before with my hypertension, I it’s just an easy transition,” said Frede.

After five years of healing and being able to do new things that she wasn’t able to for so long, Camille decided to participate in the Iceman Challenge, a 30-mile cross-country mountain bike race in Northern Michigan. The race starts in Kalkaska and ends in Traverse City.

“I grew up watching my dad race and my mom mountain biking. And even when I was sick, I would bike. And so, I think that drive comes from a lot of growing up with that mentality of exercise and, you know, that stuff. But also, it’s good for the lungs and heart to exercise. So, it, I think, has been a really big factor in keeping rejection away,” said Camille.

Today, Camille is a nurse in Colorado and is living her life to the absolute fullest post-transplant.

“My body was so - it wasn’t weak, but it just was, you know, if you go 28 years without using your legs like normal people or if you go, you know, 28 years not hiking and biking and doing other things that other people, you know, can do so easily. You kind of like - I got the second wind, let’s go! Like, let’s do this! I want to see and do it and explore all these things all at once,” she said.

Camille’s second wind has become a reminder that each day is truly a gift.

Learn more about becoming a donor here.



