Leprino Foods in Remus to lay off majority of its employees in coming months

REMUS — Leprino Foods in Remus is laying off the majority of its employees.

A spokesperson for the world’s largest mozzarella cheese maker confirmed that they are converting the plant from a string cheese operation to producing condensed skim milk starting in early January of next year. The plant currently employs about 140 people.

Leprino Foods said they are still finalizing exact staffing numbers but they believe operations will only require about 23 employees.

They also said over the coming months, they will be providing transition support and re-employment resources to impacted employees.

The company said they are making the changes to better meet current and future production needs, as well as the evolving needs of their customers.

Leprino Foods made the following statement about the changes being made: