Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Nov. 2

Some of us like to keep our hobbies and work separate, but others want to combine them!

That’s what led The Bird House in Cadillac to turn feeding birds from a hobby into a business.

Alisha Miller tells us more about their downtown shop.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Betsie Valley Trail

Our area has some of the best hiking, biking and cross country skiing trails in the country, so maintaining those trails is a high priority.

Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail are putting a massive $400,000 grant to good use, paving 12 miles of the trail.

Jim Gribble talks about the impact of this money for the group and the trail system.