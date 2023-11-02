Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Nov. 2

Some of us like to keep our hobbies and work separate, but others want to combine them!
That’s what led The Bird House in Cadillac to turn feeding birds from a hobby into a business.
Alisha Miller tells us more about their downtown shop.
Our area has some of the best hiking, biking and cross country skiing trails in the country, so maintaining those trails is a high priority.
Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail are putting a massive $400,000 grant to good use, paving 12 miles of the trail.
Jim Gribble talks about the impact of this money for the group and the trail system.