Cheboygan Co. Sheriff’s Department warns of new phone scam

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department said that they are aware of a new phone scam happening, and would like to warn the public of it.

The Undersheriff Josh Ginop said that the scam call is from a man who identifies himself as “Detective Long” with the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department. According to Ginop, the man will tell the person that there is a warrant out for their arrest and that they can take care of the issue over the phone by supplying a form of payment.

He said that the man has been using an app generated phone number that allows the number to appear local.

“I want to make the public aware that this is a scam in an attempt to obtain money. I encourage anyone that receives a call like this to hang up and contact us or their local law enforcement agency,” said Ginop. “No law enforcement agency will operate this way and again the best thing to do is hang up on the caller.”

Ginop also said that the county has had scams like this happen in the past with some of the caller threatening arrest.