Central Lake Public Schools seek $26 million for safety improvements

Central Lake Public Schools are seeking funding from the community to improve safety in what administrators say are a set of necessary upgrades.

If approved, a proposed bond would levy 2.98 mills and generate $26.69 million over 30 years. About $5 million would go towards Central Lake Elementary School, while the remaining $21 million would go to Central Lake High/Middle School.

The funding would mostly focus on school infrastructure and safety improvements, said interim superintendent Monique Dean.

The main difference for students and community members would come with the construction of secure entrance vestibules at each of the schools. Other interior and exterior doors would be replaced or outfitted with improved security features, while both schools would receive additional security cameras, Dean said.

The proposal’s focus on security is reflective of sentiment across the country, Dean said.

“I think you see all across the United States, the need for increased safety,” she said. “Knowing that there are things we as a community can potentially do for our school to help ensure that student safety are things that we always want to address.”

The funding would also allow the schools to receive new electrical wiring and HVAC systems, with most of the work taking place in the middle/high school. The middle/high school’s gymnasium roof would also be replaced — Dean said the current roof has significant issues that need to be addressed.

If passed, construction would take place over the next six years, with most work being done in the summer, Dean said. Some work would be done during the school year, during which some teachers would be placed in other classrooms.

Dean said the package has already been trimmed down to what the community has determined as essentials.

“What we want is what we need to have good instruction to have safe schools and to have healthy schools,” she said. “There is, I’ll say, nothing frivolous within this bond.”

“Heating and cooling, windows, flooring, technology — there is nothing on there that is above what we truly need,” Dean added.

The proposal will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. Voters can find more information about their local elections from the Michigan Secretary of State.