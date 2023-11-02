Alpena man charged for allegedly exposing himself to student walking home from school

John Byron Schultz

ALPENA — Alpena police say a man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

John Byron Schultz was arraigned on Oct. 23 for an incident that reportedly took place near Ella White School. The Alpena Police Department began the investigation in May after they received a report of a male in a white pickup truck that exposed himself to a student walking home from school.

Officers narrowed down the investigation with the use of nearby security camera footage. A warrant was issued by the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office and Schultz was taken into custody.

Schultz was lodged in the Alpena County Jail, but is currently out on bond.