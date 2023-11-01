Safe Harbor in Traverse City already seeing need for emergency shelter as cold weather comes early

TRAVERSE CITY — The return of colder winter weather is increasing the need for shelters in Northern Michigan

Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse is an emergency shelter that opened for the winter season on Oct. 15.

The volunteer-run organization operates from now through April to provide a safe, warm place for people experiencing homelessness.

“The weather in Northern Michigan creates an absolute need for a shelter like this. The shelter was originally founded by a group of folks who wanted to make sure that there was some kind of emergency shelter for people to go to,” said Joshua Brandt, a Safe Harbor board member. “The season started off very smooth. We haven’t had any issues. Everything’s running smoothly.”

Safe Harbor says so far, the number of people at the shelter is a bit higher than at the end of last year, as many as 70 people. Their capacity is limited to 80.

The shelter says they reached capacity several times last season, so they’re always looking for donations and volunteers.