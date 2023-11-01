MI Healthy Mind: Who’s caring for the caregivers

Statistically more than 40 million adult Americans are being called upon to act as a primary caregiver for an aging parent or spouse, a special needs child, a seriously ill partner or family member.

And that number will only increase as we live longer and longer lives.

Naturally, most attention has been given to those elderly and ill loved ones who need our care. But what about the caregivers themselves? Who’s taking care of them?

With all the physically and emotionally draining hours given to the care of others, when do they even find time to think of themselves?

In this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, we look at the toll of caregiving, the stress, the exhaustion and the guilt felt by people doing this work all across the spectrum. The episode also talks about what we, and caregivers themselves, can do to help them get through it.

