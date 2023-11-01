Meet the Weather Watchers: Gerry in Luzerne

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

RELATED: See previous Weather Watcher profiles here.

What is your name and hometown?

Gerry from Luzerne.

Advertisement

How long have you been a weather watcher?

Ten-plus years; Michael was doing the morning weather.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

Thunderstorms, water spout on Lake Huron, and the Northern Lights passing overhead here in Luzerne.

How did you get interested in weather?

Started cruising the Great Lakes and flying my own plane. Sheltered from tornados when growing up as a young kid.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

26 years here in Luzerne, 25 years in Rochester, MI, and grew up in Milford, MI.

Advertisement

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

Photography, computers, raising cattle, radios, electronics, wood working, and restoring old tractors.

What’s your favorite season?

Spring.