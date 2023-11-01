Lake Michigan Carferry gets greenlight to rebuild the S.S. Badger dock ramp

LUDINGTON — Lake Michigan Carferry announced on Tuesday that it has received the final permit required from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start rebuilding the dock infrastructure necessary to operate its historic and beloved car-and-passenger ferry, the S.S. Badger.

The official federal greenlight comes after months of engineering work and planning, and follows earlier awarded approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Work could start as soon as this week on constructing two new counterweight structures for the carferry’s ramp system. On July 21, the counterweight structure on the port side failed, which rendered the apron ramp non-operational and caused an abrupt end to the Badger’s 70th season. Fortunately, nobody was injured and neither the ramp nor the Badger sustained damage.

“With the season ending unexpectedly this year, we cannot wait to welcome everyone back in the spring of 2024,” said Sara Spore, General Manager of Lake Michigan Carferry.

The full-scale project is expected to take several months to complete.

