Grandma’s Place holds Stuff the Bus event to collect winter clothes, food and more for kids

MANCELONA — Grandma’s Place at North Central Academy in Mancelona is hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event at the Walmart in Gaylord on Saturday.

Grandma’s Place helps kids get necessary items like non-perishable food, toiletries and clothes.

This weekend, they’re particularly looking to collect winter clothes as the weather gets colder.

“We have a lot of students that are living below or at poverty level, and they go without things they need. So by doing this, they can come in and get things they need that they might not have at home...or things that they just forget and don’t bring to school for a day and they feel left out,” said “Grandma” Crystal Williams.

Items can be new or gently used. You can also make cash, check or Venmo donations.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.