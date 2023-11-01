DNR lists 10 things to remember before the start of firearm deer season

With firearm deer season right around the corner, the Department of Natural Resources is sharing 10 of their best practices and tips to follow to avoid the most common violations and mistakes that they see every year.

Properly tag your deer

The DNR said that kill tags must be filled out and properly placed on the deer, and that the best way to make sure this is done is to fill them out before field-dressing and moving your deer. They said that conservation officers often see the wrong kill tag on game, such as a turkey license on a deer, which could be mistake as simple as grabbing the wrong tag in the dark. This is something you can change as soon as you notice the error.

The DNR also wants to remind hunters that you have to report your deer within 72 hours of harvest, and you can find more information about that here.

Know your firearm and how it functions

Being a responsible hunter also means knowing how to safely handle your firearm.

The DNR said that its always a good idea to take the time to familiarize yourself with your firearm and make sure it is working correctly before you go out hunting. They said that it might even be a good idea to go practice at a shooting range if it’s been a while since you used your firearm.

Know your target and what’s beyond it

The DNR said it’s best to know the land that you’ll be hunting, including other buildings and properties nearby. This is important because no one is allowed to hunt within 450 feet of an occupied structure: buildings, dwellings, homes, residences, cabins, barns or structures used for farm operations, unless they are given permission from the landowner.

The DNR said that hunter are responsible for where bullets end up, especially if it leads to property damage.

Respect landowner rights

Another thing to remember while hunting is that hunters must always respect posted trespassing signs and property boundaries. This includes if a deer runs onto private property. The DNR said that the hunter must always get permission from the landowner before they can retrieve it.

The best thing to do, according to the DNR, is to contact the landowner ahead of time if you’ll be hunting near someone else’s property. This way you don’t have to wait until you’re tracking the deer.

Share public land

If you are planning on using state-managed land, then it could be a good idea to research and scout the land you plan to hunt before opening day. Conservation officers who have had to help resolve disputes between hunters say that most of these confrontations that happen over hunting spots are often due to last-minute hunters who randomly pick a spot.

The DNR would also like to remind hunters that brush, constructed blinds and tree stands that are on public land are public, regardless of who constructed, purchased or tends to the blinds. They said that if they are on state-managed public land then they are available on first-come, first-served basis since public land cannot be posted or reserved.

The DNR would like to remind hunters though that tree stands that are used on public land must be portable and have one of the following attached in legible English that can be read from the ground: the hunter’s name and address, complete driver’s license number or DNR Sportcard number. Hunting platforms cannot be attached to any tree by nails, screws or bolts.

Leave the land better than you found it

The DNR said that it is the responsibility of the hunters to clean up after themselves and that anything that is brought into the woods must also be taken out of the woods. Leaving propane bottles, hand-warmer wrappers, food wrappers, bottles and other trash is illegal and may result in a fine.

Wear hunter orange

Hunters must wear hunter orange as the outermost layer of clothing at all times as required by law.

Hunter orange garments, including camouflage, must be at least 50% hunter orange and visible from all directions. Clothing options include a cap, hat, vest, jacket or raincoat and must remain on even if you are in a hunting blind.

The DNR recommends wearing as must hunter orange as possible to increase your visibility to other hunters.

Know and follow baiting regulations

The DNR said that it’s good to know, and to follow, the baiting regulations for your region.

According to the DNR, baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula. But in the Upper Peninsula, baiting may occur from Sept. 15 to Jan. 1.

For more information about baiting and feeding, click here.

Hunt in-season during legal hours

During firearm season, a hunter may legally shoot game starting 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.

If anyone witnesses or suspects hunting outside of legal hours, the DNR asks that they immediately call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

Be respectful to other hunters

Michigan law prohibits anyone from obstructing or interfering with the lawful taking of animals.

The DNR said that hunter harassment, or when a person or organization intentionally sabotages another hunter’s quality opportunity to take game, is a misdemeanor offense. Examples of this would include: spraying repellent around a hunter’s blind, creating loud noises and/or barriers that prevent or deter a hunter or game from accessing an area and destroying other hunter’s equipment such as trail cameras and blinds.

The DNR asks that anyone who is targeted by hunter harassment or witnesses a natural resource violation should immediately call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously, and monetary rewards may be offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of violators.

For more information on firearm deer season, hunting safety or where you can hunt, click here.



